Bayern Munich identify Arsenal star Leandro Trossard as new transfer target amid fears of Luis Diaz deal falling through
Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard as a potential Plan B, with the German champions growing increasingly doubtful over their chances of signing Liverpool’s Luis Diaz. Trossard’s versatility, experience and short contract make him an appealing alternative as Bayern look to reinforce their left wing this summer.
- Bayern turn to Trossard after Diaz talks stall
- Arsenal may sell due to expiring contract situation
- Trossard’s versatility suits Kompany’s tactical vision