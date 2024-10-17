Bayer 04 Leverkusen v AC Milan - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Don't join Bayern Munich! Bayer Leverkusen chief admits he told Jonathan Tah not to join Bundesliga rivals but admits Florian Wirtz could end up joining Harry Kane & Co

Bayer Leverkusen's CEO has revealed he told Jonathan Tah not to join Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, but admitted Florian Wirtz could head that way.

  • Tah and Wirtz linked with Bayern move
  • Leverkusen CEO advised Tah to stay put
  • Admits Wirtz could leave for record fee
