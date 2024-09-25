Barcelona make shock Wojciech Szczesny approach with ex-Juventus goalkeeper willing to come out of retirement to cover for injured No.1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Barcelona have reportedly made a shock approach to sign retired goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to cover for injured No.1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
- Ter Stegen suffered a knee tendon injury
- Could be out for the rest of the season
- Barcelona looking at options to cover for him
