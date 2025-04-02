Barcelona player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres produce moment of magic to settle semi-final and secure Clasico clash in Copa del Rey final

The attacking pair combined for a brilliant goal as the Blaugrana won at the Metropolitano to set up a mouth-watering meeting with Real Madrid

Barcelona secured their place in the Copa del Rey final as Ferran Torres' first-half strike secured a 1-0 win for Hansi Flick's side against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The second leg started out in much the same fashion as the 4-4 first-leg meeting, with both sides attacking at will, and Cesar Azpilicueta was the subject of a VAR review for a red card after fouling Raphinha within the first six minutes, but the referee opted to stick with his initial decision of a booking.

Before the half-hour mark, Ferran was sent through by a brilliant pass from Lamine Yamal, and the stand-in striker, replacing Robert Lewandowski, found the bottom corner with a smart finish to give Barcelona a 5-4 aggregate advantage.

On 40 minutes, Raphinha had another excellent chance for Barca as they again broke the offside trap, but his effort, from an angle, was well saved by Juan Musso.

At half-time, Atleti boss Diegoi Simeone introduced Alexander Sorloth, and he went close within five minutes, finding the side netting from close-range. The substitute striker then thought he had levelled proceedings in the 68th minute after springing beyond Ronald Araujo as the last man, but the strike was correctly ruled out for offside.

Atletico pushed and pushed, but they simply didn't have the quality to get in behind and find a leveller, and Barca will now take on Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the final on April 26.

