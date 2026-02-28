Barcelona player ratings vs Villarreal: Lamine Yamal scores first ever hat-trick as Spanish wonderkid takes Blaugrana four points clear in La Liga title race

Barcelona made an unusually jittery start to the action and Villarreal applied early pressure on the home defence. The visitors' half-hearted appeals for a handball against Alejandro Balde were rightfully waved away, but the close call was enough to spark life into Barcelona. Hansi Flick’s men stepped up the tempo and, when Pape Gueye lost control of the ball following some unnecessary fancy footwork, made their dominance count. Fermin Lopez robbed the Senegal international and slipped through Yamal who opened his body to curl low into the bottom corner after 28 minutes.

Nine minutes later, the dazzling winger doubled his and Barcelona’s tally. Receiving the ball on the right touchline, Yamal drove at Sergi Cardona, beat the full-back with a stepover and then jinked the ball over Alberto Moleiro’s outstretched foot. The ball sat up kindly for the winger who whipped a scorching effort into the top right-corner to make it 2-0.

Villarreal immediately improved after the break and halved the deficit within minutes. Barcelona failed to clear a Nicolas Pepe corner and the ball landed with Gueye, played onside by Raphinha, to sweep past Joan Garcia from close range. On the 54th minute, the visitors almost levelled when Ayoze Perez raced through and knocked past Garcia but curled his effort wide.

With the game threatening to open up, Flick replaced Olmo with Pedri, who added control and helped put the game beyond doubt. After 69 minutes, the midfielder found Yamal who cut inside and found the bottom left corner once again. With the points already guaranteed, Jules Kounde got in behind the Villarreal defence and found Robert Lewandowski, who passed into an empty net in injury time to make it 4-1.

