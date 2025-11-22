+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Tom Ritchie

Barcelona player ratings vs Athletic Club: Welcome home, Barca! Robert Lewandowski scores first goal back at Camp Nou as Ferran Torres brace and Fermin Lopez strike round out comfortable win on Blaugrana's return to fabled stadium

Barcelona enjoyed a successful return to the Camp Nou, as they dispatched Athletic Club 3-0 in their first game at their spiritual home in almost three years. A Ferran Torres brace and goals from Robert Lewandowski and Fermin Lopez gave Hansi Flick's side a comfortable victory. The visitors' job was made harder when Oihan Sanchet was given his marching orders for a horrendous challenge on Lopez.

Flick clearly set his side up to attack from the off on their return to the Camp Nou, deploying a side full of flair and attacking ingenuity in the absence of Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong. The tactic paid off from the opening whistle, with La Blaugrana fashioning several chances on goal in the first five minutes. Lewandowski opened Barcelona's account in their revamped stadium, when his powerful left-footed shot squirmed under Unai Simon at the near post. 

Athletic Club endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal. A brief attacking flurry towards the end of the first half could have resulted in a goal for the visitors. the best chance fell to Nico Williams, who was booed throughout. However, his effort grazed the side netting. 

That set up Barcelona for a hammer blow just before the half. Lamine Yamal sprung Torres in behind the visitors' high line with a beautiful trivela through ball, Again, Simon should have done better, as Torres' effort squeezed under the Spain number one to double the lead. 

Fermin Lopez put the game to bed shortly after the break. Barca won the ball back high up the pitch, allowing makeshift midfielder Eric Garcia the opportunity to slide his running mate into the visitors box. Lopez calmly slid the ball past the onrushing Simon. 

Moments later, Sanchet's red consigned this side to a torturous final thirty minutes, where they enjoyed little of the ball. With all of Barcelona players breaking forward to get their name on the score sheet to cap a historic day, it was Torres who doubled his account in injury time. Again, it was Yamal who played provider, skipping past multiple Bilbao players before sliding an inch-perfect pass into Torres' feet for the winger to coolly curl the ball home. 

Here's GOAL's Barcelona player rating from the Spotify Camp Nou...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (6/10):

    Made a couple of smart stops on his return to first team. His acrobatic tip over the bar in the 78th minute came after a sleepy second half. Kept his concentration well.

    Jules Kounde (6/10):

    Got forward and kept things ticking over nicely in possession. A few moments where Williams threatened from his flank, but little to do defensively otherwise. 

    Pau Cubarsi (7/10):

    An easy day out for the composed youngster. 

    Gerard Martin (7/10):

    Started at centre back before sliding out to cover Balde's injury. Another who showed versatility in a makeshift eleven. 

    Alejandro Balde (6/10):

    Taken off at half-time with a suspected head injury. 

    Midfield

    Eric Garcia (8/10):

    Provided some defensive ballast in an attack-minded set-up. Appeared eminently comfortable in the middle of the park. Got a standing ovation from the Barcelona faithful after exiting with fifteen minutes remaining.

    Fermin Lopez (7/10):

    Forced into a deeper role than usual, but still broke forward with abandon. Took his goal well.

    Dani Olmo (6/10):

    With so many others chipping with goals and assists, he'll be disappointed he failed to exert more influence on the game. 

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (8/10):

    A delightful outside of the foot pass to set up Torres' goal. Followed it up with another another delectable pass in the final stages. 

    Robert Lewandowski (7/10):

    Of course he was the man to score the first goal at the revamped Camp Nou. Unai Simon really should have done better, but it was a powerful effort on the Pole's weaker left foot. Withdrawn after the hour with the game won. 

    Ferran Torres (8/10):

    A brace on a historic day for the club. Simon really should have done better for his first, but the former City man won't be complaining. 

    Subs & Manager

    Ronaldo Araujo (6/10):

    Called into action for the injured Balde at half-time. Little to do defensively after the red card.

    Marc Casado (6/10):

    Introduced on the hour mark with the game effectively over as a contest.

    Dro Fernandez (6/10):

    Ran in behind to try and add his name to the scoresheet. Industrious. 

    Marc Bernal (6/10):

    Came on for the imperious Eric Garcia. Little left to do but keep things under control in the middle of the park. 

    Raphinha (N/A):

    Limited to ten minutes on his return from a lengthy injury layoff. Had one fizzing curled effort flash past the post. 

    Hansi Flick (8/10):

    Set his team up to score goals, and they delivered in abundance. Was still shouting his head off in the final moments. A hard taskmaster to the end. 

