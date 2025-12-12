Barcelona and Man City on alert as Denzel Dumfries' bargain release clause kicks in again after ditching Jorge Mendes as his agent

The landscape of the summer transfer market may have just shifted significantly following developments in Milan. Dumfries, the Dutch international who has been a staple on the right flank for Inter, has reportedly decided to sever ties with his agency. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the defender has chosen to end his professional relationship with Mendes’ Gestifute agency, opting to take a different path regarding his career management.

This decision is being viewed across Europe as a clear signal of intent. Historically, players often switch representation when they are agitating for a move or looking to facilitate a specific transfer that their current agents have failed to materialise. For Dumfries, who has long been linked with a move to the Premier League or La Liga, taking control of his future suggests he is preparing for a departure from San Siro at the end of the current campaign.