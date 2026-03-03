Barcelona given huge salary limit boost but still far behind Real Madrid's budget as new La Liga salary caps revealed

The updated figures bring a breath of fresh air to Barcelona, who have seen their limit grow from €351m in September to €432.8m this March. This €81.5m boost is largely attributed to the club's return to Camp Nou, which has generated vital revenue streams. This progress suggests that Barca are gradually returning to financial normality after years of severe restrictions and economic uncertainty.

However, despite this optimistic trend, the club remain in a state of excess, meaning their actual wage bill - estimated at over €500m - still exceeds the limit set by the league. Consequently, the Blaugrana must continue to operate under restrictive transfer rules, such as the 50% or 60% reinvestment clauses, until they can fully bridge the gap between their income and expenditures. The full reopening of their stadium remains the final milestone needed to escape these persistent financial shackles.