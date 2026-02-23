AFP
Barcelona get FIFA approval to complete signing of England U17 forward
Barca got their hands on Tavares
After weeks of intense negotiations and administrative delays, Barcelona have finally secured the necessary green light from FIFA to process the transfer of England U17 and Norwich winger Tavares, according to Mundo Deportivo. With the governing body's approval now in writing, the 16-years-old has already arrived in Barcelona to undergo his medical examination and put pen to paper on his new contract.
It represents a significant victory for the club’s recruitment department, who have been tracking the youngster's progress for several months as they look to bolster their youth ranks with elite international talent. Tavares will become the latest youngster to join the club following a winter window that saw Hamza Abdelkarim, Juwensley Onstein and Patricio Pacifico arrive.
A physical phenom with a European advantage
Tavares arrives in Spain with a burgeoning reputation as one of the most exciting prospects in his age group. An England youth international, the winger also holds a Portuguese passport, a crucial detail that allowed him to circumvent post-Brexit transfer regulations and move to a European Union club before reaching the age of 18. This dual nationality was the key that unlocked the door for Blaugrana to swoop in and beat rival suitors to his signature before he could further increase his market value in the Championship.
Despite his tender years, the Norwich youngster is renowned for possessing a physical profile far beyond his age. This advanced development allowed him to transition seamlessly into senior-level training environments and compete effectively against players two or three years his senior in the English youth system.
Integration into the La Masia pipeline
The roadmap for Tavares’ development at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper is already clearly defined. The initial plan is for the teenager to reinforce the Juvenil A squad under the guidance of Pol Planas, where he will be expected to adapt to the technical demands of the 'Barca DNA'. However, given his physical readiness and high ceiling, the club expects him to make a quick impression and transition toward the professional tier of the academy structure.
Barcelona officials envision a gradual but steady promotion for the winger, with the ultimate goal of seeing him integrate into the Barca Atletic squad managed by club icon Juliano Belletti. By placing him in the reserve team environment, the coaching staff believe Tavares will benefit from the high-intensity competition of the Spanish lower leagues, preparing him for a potential future leap into Hansi Flick's first-team setup if his upward trajectory continues as expected.
Winning the race for a bright future
Tavares’ rapid progression did not go unnoticed by scouts across Europe, with several top clubs in England and abroad monitoring his situation at Norwich. However, Barcelona’s proactive approach and their ability to sell a clear pathway through La Masia proved decisive. The club moved quickly to secure his future, ensuring they didn't miss out on a talent who has consistently stood out for his explosive pace and directness in the final third.
The successful resolution of Tavares saga allows the club to focus on the future as they continue to scout for the next generation of stars. With the FIFA paperwork finally filed and the medical tests done, the England U17 international is set to become the latest high-profile addition to a youth system that remains the envy of the footballing world. Barcelona fans will be eager to see how the powerful winger adapts to the intricacies of life in La Liga's most famous talent factory.
