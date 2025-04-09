Barcelona, beware! Agents of chaos Borussia Dortmund out to cause a Champions League upset despite Bundesliga nightmare

The Bundesliga side's domestic campaign has been a disaster but there is still cause for optimism ahead of a daunting European quarter-final

Borussia Dortmund have always had a penchant for chaos, but even by their standards, 2024-25 has been a fiasco. Forced into a managerial change midway through the season, their chances of any semblance of success now hang in the balance as a daunting Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona looms.

Having parted company with Edin Terzic in the summer following their Champions League final heartbreak, the club made the ill-fated decision to turn to their inexperienced former midfielder Nuri Sahin to lead them forward. The 36-year-old's six months in charge were an unmitigated disaster, as he oversaw a freefall into the bottom half of the Bundesliga table and some remarkably poor away form.

Former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac was drafted in in January to arrest that slide and, despite everything, there is renewed optimism as Dortmund travel to Catalonia for what had looked like an impending rout a matter of weeks ago. This is the story of their turbulent season so far.