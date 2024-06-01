The Ballon d'Or moves ever closer for Vinicius Jr! Winners and losers as Real Madrid's brilliant Brazilian marks another Champions League final with a goal while Toni Kroos and Marco Reus get contrasting farewells

The winger will head to Copa America as the Golden Ball frontrunner after helping secure a 15th European Cup for Los Blancos

Vinicius Jr has done it again. In a Champions League final where his team elected not to show up for nearly 75 minutes, the Brazilian made his mark in yet another European Cup win, scoring the second goal and asserting himself as the world's best with another memorable big-game performance against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Madrid were off their usual levels for long stretches at Wembley, but they turned it on late, the elder statesman Dani Carvajal providing the first, before the youthful Vinicius scored the second to wrap up a 2-0 win - and their 15th European Cup.

Dortmund had the better of the chances for long stretches, coming close twice across five minutes - with Niclas Fullkrug's poked effort bouncing back into play off the post. They had further opportunities in the first half, as Thibaut Courtois denied a speculative effort from Marcel Sabitzer to ensure parity at the break.

Los Blancos stayed in it, though, and with every Dortmund missed half chance, it felt like the inevitable was coming. All the signs of Madrid getting back in it were there, as Dortmund played a few lazy passes and the ball started to bounce Madrid's way.

They needed one corner to change the game for good. Toni Kroos whipped it in, and Carvajal - the shortest player in the box - weaved through a crowd of bodies to head home in the 74th minute. It all felt routine from then on as Madrid controlled the game, and an Ian Maatsen giveaway in his own half handed Los Blancos the win, Jude Bellingham picking up the scraps before feeding Vinicius, who kept his cool to finish from inside the box.

It was the Brazilian's second goal in a Champions League final and 24th in all competitions for the season. Once maligned for his penchant for missing when it mattered, Vinicius has become the ultimate clutch player, the man Madrid can rely on for a big goal. On Saturday, he delivered once again. A Ballon d'Or might just be on the way now, too.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Wembley...