Ballon d'Or 2025 Power Rankings: Vinicius Jr's revenge tour begins as Barcelona stars Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal make early Golden Ball cases

Rodri's season-ending injury means he won't be defending the trophy he won in 2024, so who are the main contenders to succeed the Spaniard?

If you thought the days of the Ballon d'Or generating headlines were over after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's era of dominance came to an end, then think again. After one of the most closely-fought races for a number of years, Rodri came out on top in 2024, beating Vinicius Jr into second place as Real Madrid dramatically boycotted the ceremony in Paris in protest at their star player missing out.

Unfortunately for Rodri, he will be unable to defend his crown in 2025, with the Manchester City midfielder having suffered a season-ending knee injury in September. The door, then, is open for a whole host of players to succeed the Spain star, and the race for the Golden Ball is already well under way.

The 2024-25 season doesn't have the same international tournaments as its two predecessors, and so the destination of the Ballon d'Or will be decided solely by club performances. That opens it up to all sorts of individuals who might not share the same success with their countries as others, while there is also the prospect of the new Club World Cup to factor into consideration.

So, who are the favourites for the most prestigious individual prize in world football? As always, GOAL will be here every step of the way to track the contenders and the pretenders with our Ballon d'Or Power Rankings - check out who is making the early running below...