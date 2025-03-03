'The ball is not right' - Pep Guardiola echoes Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as he comes up with bizarre excuse for Man City's striking struggles in FA Cup against Plymouth
Pep Guardiola has echoed Mikel Arteta by bizarrely blaming different match balls for underwhelming domestic cup performances from Manchester City.
- Arsenal boss complained about Carabao Cup ball
- City manager not a fan of FA Cup offering
- Different brands used across domestic competitions