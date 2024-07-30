'My bags are ready!' - Mikel Arteta reveals how eager Riccardo Calafiori was to join Arsenal in first meeting

Getty/GOAL/ArsenalSoham Mukherjee'My bags are ready!' - Mikel Arteta reveals how eager Riccardo Calafiori was to join Arsenal in first meetingArsenalRiccardo CalafioriMikel ArtetaTransfersPremier LeagueMikel Arteta revealed that Riccardo Calafiori did not have to be convinced as the defender was "ready" to join Arsenal after the first meeting.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal signed Calafiori from BolognaThe defender is already on the US for pre-seasonWas eager to join Gunners despite interest from other clubsArticle continues below