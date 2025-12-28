Ayden Heaven rules out international switch ahead of World Cup as Man Utd youngster sets sights high following fine run of form

Heaven has opted to commit his international future to England, ruling out a potential switch to Ghana ahead of next summer’s World Cup, per the BBC. Born in London, Heaven qualifies to play for Ghana through a grandparent, and officials from the Ghana FA have been tracking his progress closely over the past year.

The timing of the decision carried added intrigue given the tournament draw. Ghana have been placed in the same World Cup group as England, alongside Croatia and Panama, meaning Heaven could theoretically have faced the Three Lions had he chosen to change allegiance. However, the report indicates the teenager is determined to pursue his long-term ambition of breaking into England’s senior setup.

Heaven has represented England consistently at the youth level and remains firmly in that pathway. His decision comes amid a period of rapid development at club level, with the defender establishing himself in Manchester United’s first-team picture following his February move from Arsenal.