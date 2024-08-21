Goodbye Axel Disasi? Chelsea defender attracting interest from Newcastle with Magpies still yet to agree deal to sign England international Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace
Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Chelsea's Axel Disasi as they are yet to agree on a deal to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.
- Newcastle eyeing move for Chelsea's Disasi
- Saw their latest bid for Guehi rejected by Palace
- Disasi missed pre-season due to hernia operation