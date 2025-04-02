'They want to attack our interests!' - Barcelona president Joan Laporta accuses La Liga of 'changing their minds' on Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registrations in furious response to 'strange' new statement
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has accused La Liga of "changing their minds" on Dani Olmo and Pau Victor's player registrations.
- Olmo & Victor registered after battle
- La Liga say this shouldn't have been done
- Laporta accuses top-flight officials of "changing their minds"