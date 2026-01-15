Atletico Madrid ready to battle Man Utd for Wolves ace as replacement for Conor Gallagher after midfielder's Spurs move

While Atletico have the funds and the immediate vacancy, United may hold the upper hand in the long-term race for Gomes due to the player’s personal preferences. Marca reports that the Red Devils are ready to fight Atletico for the signature, and recent comments from Gomes himself indicate a strong desire to remain in the Premier League.

Despite interest from Serie A leaders Napoli, who reportedly reached an agreement with the player's entourage earlier this week, Gomes has publicly committed himself to the fight at Molineux. "The affection from the fans is incredible, and I really want to give that back," Gomes said recently. "I will give my life on the pitch so the team can finish the season safe from relegation."

These words have been interpreted as a boost for United. The Brazilian’s love for the intensity and culture of English football suggests he would favour a move to Old Trafford over a switch to La Liga or Serie A. United have had Gomes on their radar since the start of the winter market, and with the player settled in England, they may feel confident of persuading him to stay in the country, even if a summer move appears more likely than a January swoop.

