Europe's most in-form team! How Atletico Madrid wiped out Barcelona's La Liga lead and made it a three-way title race

The Rojiblancos go into Saturday's massive match at Montjuic having won their last 11 games in a row in all competitions

Atletico Madrid's 1-0 loss at Real Betis on October 27 was their first La Liga defeat of the season, and yet it felt as if the wheels were coming off Diego Simeone's side. Despite a stunning summer spending spree, the Rojiblancos were only fourth in the Spanish standings - and an embarrassing 10 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Just under two months on, though, Atleti only trail the Blaugrana on goal difference - despite having played one game fewer - and will go into the winter break top of the table if they defeat their Catalan rivals at Montjuic on Saturday.

So, how on earth have Atletico done it? How has Simeone turned what looked like the end of his era into an incredible opportunity to claim the third title of his 13-year tenure?