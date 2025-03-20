TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2022-MATCH39-POL-ARGAFP
Parshva Shah

Atletico Madrid ask Argentina stars to talk Enzo Fernandez into summer move from Chelsea with Julian Alvarez and Co. tasked with convincing €80m-rated midfielder during international break

TransfersE. FernandezJ. AlvarezChelseaAtletico MadridArgentinaPremier LeagueLaLiga

Atletico Madrid intend to price Enzo Fernandez away from Chelsea this summer and want to use their Argentinian players to do the club a favour.

  • Atletico eyeing Fernandez for a summer move
  • Want Argentine players in the squad to work as agents
  • Chelsea midfielder also linked to Real Madrid
