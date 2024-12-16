FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-BAYERNAFP
Parshva Shah

'At least one will leave Bayern Munich, and possibly even two of them' - Lothar Matthaus expects busy transfer window for Bundesliga leaders

BundesligaK. ComanL. SaneS. GnabryBayern Munich

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus is certain that there will be some departures from the attack next summer.

  • Matthaus talked about Bayern's 2025 transfer plans
  • Mentioned Sane, Coman, and Gnabry
  • Believes at least one of them will leave the club
