BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 2023-24Getty Images
Jamie Spencer

Aston Villa are heading to the Champions League! Unai Emery's side will play in Europe's top competition for first time since 1983 after Spurs' defeat to Manchester City

Aston VillaChampions LeaguePremier LeagueTottenham vs Manchester CityTottenham

Aston Villa will be playing Champions League football next season after Tottenham's defeat to Manchester City guaranteed their top four finish.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Aston Villa guaranteed Champions League
  • Tottenham defeat locks in fourth place
  • First time in European Cup for 41 years
Article continues below

Editors' Picks