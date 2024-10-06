'Everybody on the pitch should be ashamed' - Dimitar Berbatov tears into Man Utd flops after Aston Villa draw as he issues warning to Erik ten Hag amid sack talk
Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has slammed Red Devils' players after the team's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa amid Erik ten Hag sack talks.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Manchester United draw 0-0 against Aston Villa
- Berbatov slams Man Utd flops after poor showing
- Issues warning to Erik ten Hag with sack looming
🟢📱