Tom Ritchie

Arsenal women's player ratings vs Leuven: Olivia Smith stars but Gunners miss out on top-four finish despite Champions League cruise as play-off beckons for holders

Arsenal continued their Champions League defence with a comfortable 3-0 win over Leuven on Wednesday. First-half goals from Olivia Smith and Beth Mead, as well as an own goal by Linde Veefkind after the break were not enough for the Gunners to force their way into the top four of the league phase table, as Renee Slegers' side missed out on automatic qualification for the quarter-finals.

Alessia Russo outmuscled her marker to draw a smart save out of Lowiese Seynhaeve in the Leuven net for Arsenal's first chance of the game, but the Belgium international was at fault for the opener just moments later as a neat one-two between Smith and Mariona Caldentey got the former in behind her marker, allowing her to side foot a tame effort towards goal. Seynhaeve could only parry back into danger, inviting the former Liverpool star to lift her first Champions League goal into the roof of the net. 

Arsenal doubled their lead in the 27th minute when Russo held the ball up brilliantly in the opposition's final third, before turning and finding Mead on the corner of the hosts' box. The England international cut inside her defender, unleashing an arrowed, left-footed finish into the far corner of the Leuven net. Arsenal probably should have extended their lead before the half, with Synhaeve repeatedly denying their efforts, her diving save to deny Lotte Wubben-Moy's header the pick of the bunch in a busy opening 45 minutes for the Leuven 'keeper. 

The hosts came out with renewed purpose in the second half, retaining possession and forcing Arsenal deeper without having a clear look at Anneke Borbe's goal. A triple-substitution in the 65th minute paid immediate dividends, however, as Caitlin Foord's cross was turned into her own net by Veefkind. The Gunners did not come away from Belgium unscathed, however, with Caldentey substituted in the 75th minute with an apparent knock. 

Victories elsewhere for Bayern Munich and Chelsea means Arsenal ultimately finish the league phase in fifth, pushing the holders into the play-off round. They could face a return tie against Leuven as the 12th-placed side, or square off against Atletico Madrid who finished in 11th. 

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Den Dreef...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Anneke Borbe (6/10):

    Had next to nothing to do, with Leuven failing to log a shot on target. Marshalled her box efficiently when called upon. 

    Taylor Hinds (6/10):

    Caught napping a few times following the introduction of Dekker at half-time but went unpunished. Stepped into midfield to deputise for Caldentey in the final moments.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (8/10):

    Was unlucky to be denied a goal when her bullet header was kept out by the diving Synhaeve. Progressed the ball efficiently and handled her defensive duties without breaking a sweat.

    Stephanie Catley (7/10):

    Hardly had to get out of her armchair. Gave the ball away once or twice in the opening moments of the second half, but she recovered easily. 

    Katie McCabe (7/10):

    Exhibited dangerous delivery from both open play and set pieces. 

    Midfield

    Kim Little (7/10):

    Linked up well with Caldentey in tight spaces. A professional performance as always from the Arsenal captain. 

    Kyra Cooney-Cross (6/10):

    Went looking for the ball and kept Arsenal ticking over nicely in the heart of midfield.

    Mariona Caldentey (7/10):

    Lovely touch to set Smith goalward for the opener. A real nuisance defensively, repeatedly winning the ball back high up the pitch for the Gunners. Hopefully her substitution was simply a precaution. 

    Attack

    Olivia Smith (8/10):

    Dangerous and direct. Followed her initial tame effort in to force home the opening goal. On another day, she could have had a hat-trick. 

    Alessia Russo (7/10):

    Excellent link-up play to find her England team-mate Mead for her goal. Powerful and composed. 

    Beth Mead (8/10):

    Thundered home the second with authority. Arsenal's standout performer in Europe this season has scored or assisted in all six games of the league phase. 

    Subs & Manager

    Stina Blackstenius (5/10):

    Little opportunity to add to Arsenal's lead.

    Caitlin Foord (7/10):

    Made an instant impact as her cross was deflected home by the Leuven defender. 

    Leah Williamson (6/10):

    Another appearance from the bench for the Lionesses captain as she returns a lengthy lay-off. An easy enough assignment as she gets her legs back under her. 

    Emily Fox (6/10):

    Made one bustling and determined run into the opposition box. 

    Frida Maanum (N/A):

    Brought on in the 83rd minute. 

    Renee Slegers (7/10):

    Holding the opposition to no shots on target is always the sign of a job well done. Will undoubtedly be thrilled from such a professional performance. 

