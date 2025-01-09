Renee Slegers Arsenal Women 2024-25Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal Women closing in on appointing successor to Jonas Eidevall as Gunners make decision on Renee Slegers

Arsenal WomenWSLF. SlegersWomen's football

Arsenal Women are in the final stages of appointing a successor to Jonas Eidevall and the Gunners have reportedly made a decision on Renee Slegers.

  • Arsenal searching for new permanent head coach
  • Interim manager Slegers a frontrunner
  • Final call might be taken before Palace fixture
