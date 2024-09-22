Arsenal women player ratings vs Man City: Super-sub Beth Mead makes her mark as Katie McCabe shines in WSL opening-day draw

The Lionesses star came to the Gunners' rescue with a late leveller against Gareth Taylor's side at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall will be serving up a double dose of finishing drills in training this week. Against Manchester City on Sunday, creating chances wasn't a problem. However, big misses from Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo meant they went away with one point, not three, from their Women's Super League opener.

Frida Maanum gave the hosts the lead inside eight minutes, placing an effort into the top corner after Caitlin Foord's cross ricocheted off Blackstenius and into her path. The Gunners went on to enjoy the better of the opening 45 minutes, with Blackstenius missing two good chances to double their lead, but they were dealt a hammer-blow when Vivianne Miedema - released this summer in acrimonious circumstances - came back to haunt them. The all-time leading WSL goal-scorer struck a deflected effort past the stricken Manuela Zinsberger, ensuring the two sides went down the tunnel on level terms.

Arsenal thought they had restored their lead just seconds after the restart, but Caitlin Foord's close-range finish was chalked off for a contentious offside. Jess Park soon rubbed salt in the Gunners' wounds too, putting City 2-1 up with a looping effort that kissed the bar on its way in.

After Russo had missed a golden chance to equalise, fellow substitute Beth Mead did make the net bulge. Reacting quickest to Rosa Kafaji's shot cannoning off the woodwork, the England international tapped home to earn her side a point.

Below, GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...