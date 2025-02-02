Arsenal women's player ratings vs Man City: Lotte Wubben-Moy is a warrior! Lionesses defender stars as Gunners win seven-goal thriller amid rollercoaster days for Mariona Caldentey and Stina Blackstenius

Renee Slegeers' side twice threw away leads before finally coming out on top in the battle between two of the WSL's top four

Arsenal climbed into the Women's Super League's top three as they beat Champions League qualification rivals Manchester City 4-3 in a thriller on Sunday.

The Gunners made the perfect start as Mariona Caldentey opened the scoring after just 42 seconds having robbed Laia Aleixandri on the edge of the City box. Lotte Wubben-Moy then doubled the visitors' lead seven minutes later as she headed in at the back post from a free-kick.

City battled back after their shocking start, however, as Mary Fowler nodded in Aoba Fujino's cross midway through the first half, before Vivianne Miedema came back to haunt her former club as she equalised after Mariona lost possession inside her own penalty area.

If Arsenal were disappointed by being pegged back, they didn't show it, as Frida Maanum immediately put them back in front after a fine through-ball from Mariona. However, that lead was short-lived, as Steph Catley was adjudged to have pulled back Fujino, and though the foul took place outside the box, a penalty was awarded which Fowler converted.

From there, both sides pushed for a winner, but it was Arsenal who got it, as Stina Blackstenius made up for some earlier missed chances by latching onto Beth Mead's cross and sliding a finish past Khiara Keating.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from The Joie Stadium...