Should Arsenal be worried?! William Saliba admits Real Madrid transfer interest is 'tempting' but star defender explains why he has no plans to leave Gunners - for now

Saliba has spoken on a regular basis of his desire to collect major honours with Arsenal. He has two Community Shield wins to his name, but is still waiting on the most prestigious of accolades.

He said after penning fresh terms with the Gunners and ignoring any transfer gossip: “To be honest, I was not really focused on the clubs from the outside, I was just focused on here. I knew that I wanted to stay here for more years, so I was not really focused on the other clubs. So I’m happy to be here and I signed a new deal, so full focus on my club.

“I didn’t win anything here except the Community Shield. I’ve done nothing for this club to think about leaving. I want to stay here and win a lot of trophies. I love this club. I cannot leave this club without giving them (the fans) something back. My first choice was to stay here and win everything first.

“We have a good team, we play well, we are good. We only miss trophies. The team and I will give everything to win this title. Of course, the people won’t remember you if you win nothing. So, at the end, it's trophies, trophies, trophies.”