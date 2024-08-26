Arsenal told they need THREE key signings to close the gap to Man City in Premier League title chase by club legend

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeArsenal told they need THREE key signings to close the gap to Man City in Premier League title chase by club legendArsenalPremier LeagueTransfersManchester CityArsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has urged the club to make three more signings if they want to compete with Manchester City in the title race.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowClub legend wants Arsenal to make three signingsUrged the club to add one more striker to their rosterArsenal beat Aston Villa on SaturdayArticle continues below