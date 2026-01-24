+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
United States v Panama - CONCACAF Nations League: SemifinalGetty Images Sport
Tom Bellwood

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry joins Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis to watch Gunners' WSL showdown with Chelsea ahead of Season 4 release

Football fans and TV lovers were treated to the sight of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry sitting alongside superstar actor Jason Sudeikis, creator and star of the hit show Ted Lasso, at Stamford Bridge for the highly anticipated Women's Super League clash between Chelsea Women and Arsenal Women. The celebrity duo watched on as the visiting Gunners secured a crucial 2-0 victory over their London rivals.

  • Famous duo spotted in the stands

    Sudeikis, well-known for being an Arsenal fan, has often been seen at matches since his time creating the Emmy-award-winning show, but his appearance alongside "The King" himself, Henry, added an extra layer of buzz to the occasion. The sight of the iconic French striker and the American actor together sparked a frenzy online, with many fans referencing the famous Ted Lasso line, "Shut up, Thierry Henry!" - which was delivered by Coach Beard in the series. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric, providing a fitting backdrop for the top-of-the-table encounter.

    • Advertisement
  • Arsenal FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Watch the clip

  • Gunners secure vital victory

    Arsenal Women delivered a stellar performance, claiming their first league win away at Chelsea since 2018. The breakthrough came in the 55th minute when forward Beth Mead found the net with a sharp finish, assisted by Alessia Russo. Just six minutes later, Mead turned provider, setting up Mariona Caldentey who doubled Arsenal's lead. The victory cuts the gap between third-placed Arsenal and second-placed Chelsea to just a single point in the WSL standings, keeping the title race alive. Henry has always maintained his deep affection for the club, famously stating that Arsenal is the "first, second, and third team" in his heart. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Chelsea FC v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    WSL title race hotting up

    The Gunners’ win has intensified the race for this season’s title and significantly impacted both teams' chances of catching leaders Manchester City. The result moves Arsenal to within one point of the second-placed Blues in the league standings, although City now hold a six-point lead at the top and a game in hand. The defeat, Chelsea’s second of the season, has dealt a hammer blow to their hopes of retaining the WSL title for a record seventh consecutive year. While Arsenal's victory has tightened the battle for the Women's Champions League spots, the consensus is that City are the real winners of the weekend's events and are now overwhelming favourites for the league title. The focus for Chelsea now immediately shifts to their next crucial encounter: a showdown with Manchester City next Sunday.

WSL
Arsenal Women crest
Arsenal Women
ARS
Leicester City WFC crest
Leicester City WFC
LEI
WSL
Manchester City Women crest
Manchester City Women
MCI
Chelsea FC Women crest
Chelsea FC Women
CHE