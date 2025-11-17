Arsenal icon Thierry Henry pokes fun at Tottenham after visiting new stadium for the first time and makes north London derby prediction

He was, however, in Tottenham territory when returning to a familiar part of the world for a grudge match between Benn and Eubank. Henry was at Spurs’ impressive home - which opened its doors in 2019 - for the first time.

He never got the chance to grace the turf there - at a venue which also plays host to NFL fixtures and some of the world’s biggest music artists - with it at White Hart Lane that he used to lock horns with Spurs.

Henry enjoyed some memorable outings there, with his derby record making for impressive reading, and told DAZN when asked what it felt like to be in enemy territory: “Weird. I never came to the new stadium, I used to come to the old one and win a lot, but it's nice.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!