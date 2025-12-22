Arsenal step up interest in Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper after sending scouts to watch loanee in Bundesliga action

Kepa has claimed that he is enjoying his time with the Gunners, despite finding minutes in short supply, with the club’s official website being told: “It’s been really good, really good. I’m really happy to be here and I feel I’m already adapting myself in the team. It’s such a nice group of people and that makes everything easier.

“There haven’t been any surprises really. How a changing room works is always quite similar. But what I would say is that the quality of people here – on and off the pitch – is really amazing.

“In the first month or so you have to settle into the surroundings, off the pitch as well if you have family, but I’m used to this. Also we have had a few new players this summer, so we can all share our thoughts on some of the new situations for us.

“There are some Spanish players that I know from the national team, and that’s really good, especially in the first week. I knew Kai [Havertz] as well; he’s been a big supporter for me. We chatted a lot during the summer. He was on holiday with Martin Odegaard so we had that time to chat and share our thoughts about things.”

