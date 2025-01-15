‘Cringe club back again’ - Arsenal brutally rinsed over plans to wear special jersey ahead of north London derby against fierce rivals Tottenham in support of Gabriel Jesus after ACL injury
Arsenal have been slammed over plans to wear a special jersey in support of Gabriel Jesus ahead of the north London derby against Tottenham.
- Jesus nursing an ACL injury
- Arsenal consider wearing special shirts
- Teammates eager to show solidarity with striker