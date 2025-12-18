Arsenal interested in Real Madrid youngster but face competition from Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen

Valdepenas delivered a composed display that earned praise from his manager. Calm in possession and disciplined defensively, the teenager showed an adaptability that has already become a hallmark of his development.

"Valde made his debut and I congratulate him for that," Alonso said. "And I congratulate him not only for his debut, but also for the match he played. He competed well and was very steady in his performance."

For Valdepenas, the occasion was understandably overwhelming.

"My debut? I was nervous, I’m not going to lie," he said. "But my team-mates reassured me on the pitch and I thank them for that."

