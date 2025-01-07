Arsenal player ratings vs Newcastle: That's why Mikel Arteta needs Alexander Isak! Wasteful Gunners lose first leg of Carabao Cup semi-final as trophy drought threatens to drag on

The Gunners saw several chances go begging as Newcastle seized control of the Carabao Cup semi-final

Wasteful Arsenal were given a lesson in finishing by in-form Newcastle as Eddie Howe's side took a commanding on the Carabao Cup semi-final with a 2-0 win at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners created several excellent chances throughout a hugely frustrating evening for the side, but were woeful in front of goal, with Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz all failing to take advantage of glorious opportunities.

And they were punished for their profligacy in front of goal, with Alexander Isak - a striker Arsenal would love to sign - scoring clinically in the first half and Anthony Gordon adding another soon after the interval after Raya had pushed out Isak's shot.

Arsenal couldn't find a way back into the game after that as Newcastle held on comfortable to leave themselves in complete control of the semi-final ahead of the second leg next month.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...