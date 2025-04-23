Arsenal player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Just give the trophy to Liverpool already! Jakub Kiwior's hard work undone & Raheem Sterling has a shocker as Gunners drop more points - but Reds forced to wait for title party

Another draw for Mikel Arteta's side leaves Liverpool just one point away from securing the Premier League title

Arsenal drew their 13th game of a frustrating Premier League season as they were held 2-2 by Crystal Palace on Wednesday night courtesy of two stunning Eagles goals, leaving Liverpool just one point away from being crowned champions. The result means the Gunners can no longer surpass Arne Slot's side's points tally.

The hosts got off to the perfect start when the impressive Jakub Kiwior rose highest to nod home a fine header from Martin Odegaard's free-kick, but Palace responded well and got a deserved equaliser as the unmarked Eberechi Eze produced a stunning volley from the edge of the box having been picked out by Adam Wharton's corner.

Leandro Trossard then restored Arsenal's lead with a smart touch and finish just before the break and that goal looked like being enough to earn Mikel Arteta's side an unconvincing win ahead of next week's Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Article continues below

But, with seven minutes of normal times remaining, Jean-Philippe Mateta took advantage of a William Saliba error to level things again with a superb lob over David Raya to earn the visitors a point.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...