Arsenal player ratings vs Bayern Munich: Gabriel Martinelli mistakes prove costly and Bukayo Saka struggles in Europe again as Gunners' Champions League dreams end in Germany

Joshua Kimmich's second-half header was enough to give Bayern the win over Mikel Arteta's side at the Allianz Arena

Arsenal's season is on the brink of collapse after a tame exit at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. Joshua Kimmich's second-half header was enough to seal a 1-0 victory for the hosts at the Allianz Arena, which earned them a 3-2 aggregate success following the 2-2 draw in north London last week.

It was a disappointing night for the Gunners, who despite dominating large parts of the contest, never really looked like scoring against a Bayern side who comfortably saw off the visitors' threat and booked their spot in the semi-finals.

The defeat leaves Arsenal's hopes for the season hanging by a thread following Sunday's defeat to Aston Villa, which left them lagging behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Allianz Arena...