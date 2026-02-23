Arsenal forward Olivia Smith stretchered off & taken to hospital after worrying injury in Women's FA Cup tie vs Bristol City

Gunners boss Renee Slegers was delighted to see her team pick up a seventh consecutive victory and another clean sheet. She told the club’s official media channels afterwards: “Happy with the win, happy we're progressing. Clean sheet again. I don't think we give them much apart from a couple of set pieces.

“Yes, very important to finish the block this way. I think we're on a run of seven wins, so really happy with it. The players have done an amazing job this block. They go away now, and I look forward to keep on going in the next block.

“It's the consistency of small good actions and behaviours both on and off the pitch, which has been on a really high level. And then I think whatever the circumstances, whatever the conditions, and with the quality that we have, we can win games with that foundation. So that's been amazing.”

Arsenal will be eager to ensure that their momentum is not halted by another international break, with several senior stars about to head off with their respective countries. Slegers will remain in England working on tactical plans for upcoming fixtures.

She added: “So the players are going to go away, change of environment, they're going to represent their countries. We'll be here planning for the next block. This is a longer window, so we'll be without them for a longer time. But then we're so much looking forward to the two quarter-finals we're going to play and the games in the WSL.”