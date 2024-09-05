Arsenal & Liverpool-linked Viktor Gyokeres admits €100m release clause is ‘a bit too much’ as prolific Sporting striker sends ‘next window’ Premier League transfer message
Arsenal and Liverpool-linked Viktor Gyokeres admits his €100 million release clause is a “bit too much”, but he may end up in the Premier League.
- Swede starred in England for Coventry
- Enjoyed stunning debut season in Portugal
- Wants to test himself at the highest level