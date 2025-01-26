'It's a joke!' - Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams 'incompetency and inconsistency' of PGMOL and level of Premier League referees in furious rant following controversial Myles Lewis-Skelly red card against Wolves Arsenal M. Lewis-Skelly Wolverhampton vs Arsenal Wolverhampton Premier League

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed the 'incompetency' of Premier League referees after Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial red card against Wolves.