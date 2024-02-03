‘Can’t wait to see you shine’ - Arsenal star Leah Williamson shouts out ‘hero’ Jen Beattie after Gunners team-mate completes Bay FC move

‘Can’t wait to see you shine’ - Arsenal star Leah Williamson shouts out ‘hero’ Jen Beattie after Gunners team-mate completes Bay FC moveJamie SpencerGetty ImagesLeah WilliamsonArsenal WomenJennifer BeattieNWSLWSLWomen's footballArsenal defender Leah Williamson called Jen Beattie her "hero" after the Scotland international completed a transfer to Bay FC.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWilliamson responds to Beattie leaving ArsenalLionesses captain idolised the ScotTeam-mates at the Gunners since 2019