Arsenal's latest wonderkid! Mikel Arteta promises 15-year-old a first-team spot next season as Gunners look to replicate Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly success
Mikel Arteta has promised 15-year-old wonderkid Max Dowman that he will be part of the Arsenal senior squad next season.
- Dowman to be included in Arsenal first-team
- Arteta heaped praise on the wonderkid
- The 15-year-old has been training with senior team for months