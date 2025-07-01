Arsenal sign Kepa! Gunners announce capture of goalkeeper from Chelsea as Mikel Arteta reshapes squad
Arsenal have finalised the signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea after activating a £5 million ($7m) release clause in his contract. This transfer marks the end of Arrizabalaga’s seven-year spell at Chelsea, during which he made 163 appearances and secured four major trophies. His initial switch to the Blues in 2018 from Athletic Club for £72m ($99m) still stands as the most expensive transfer ever for a goalkeeper.
