Arsenal to snap up Kenan Yildiz?! Gunners' interest in Juventus star touted ahead of January window amid rival Real Madrid interest and contract hold-up
Yildiz's dip in form as contract talks stall
After an exciting 2024-25 campaign in Turin, where he scored 12 goals across all competitions, Yildiz was being tipped to become a major figure in the club's attack in the years to come. He started the new season by providing three assists and scoring a goal in his first three Serie A matches, but then experienced a sudden dip in form. In the 2025-26 campaign, Yildiz has produced five goals and as many assists in 18 matches across all competitions as the Bianconeri struggle in the seventh position in the Serie A table. Yildiz's drop in form comes at a time when he is negotiating a new contract with the Serie A giants, although the talks have come to a standstill.
The Turkey international signed a long-term deal in August 2024, which runs until 2029, following a breakthrough but the need to renew it again was felt by the club after other European giants showed interest in the player. Yildiz’s current contract earns him around €1.5 million a year, a figure dwarfed by Dusan Vlahovic’s €12 million and far below the salaries of Europe’s elite young talents.
According to Calciomercato, Yildiz's camp is now demanding a raise into the €5-6 million range, which reflects his growing profile and market value. Juventus, however, deem the request too steep. Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus' director of football strategy, recently summed up the mood at the club as he said: "Yildiz renewal? Calm down. Calm down. Everyone has the will: with balance and calm, everything can be done."
Arsenal show concrete interest in Yildiz
Amid the contract stand-off, Premier League giants Arsenal have a concrete interest in the 20-year-old and are ready to contact Juventus over a possible transfer in the transfer window, which opens next month.
Speaking to TuttoJuve, Italian journalist Gianni Balzarini said: "There’s been real contact with Arsenal, that is, Arsenal have asked for information, it’s part of the game, there’s no negotiation, let’s be clear, but they have asked for information about this player who, in my opinion, could also do very well in the Premier League. Given his physical and technical characteristics, and so it’s clear that after all this atmosphere here, a sort of halo is forming around the boy, the player who, for his part, I also understand, may claim the need to play in a better team."
Arsenal to face competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid
Other than the Gunners, their Premier League rivals Chelsea, are among the top contenders to target the youngster. The Blues reportedly made a €67 million (£59m/$77.5m) bid for Yildiz last July, which was turned down, but they remain interested and are expected to return next summer. Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation closely. Reports in Spain suggest Yildiz’s price tag could exceed €100m (£88m/$116m) if a bidding war breaks out between the three clubs next summer.
In October, Los Blancos coach Xabi Alonso had publicly expressed his admiration for Yildiz, as the Spaniard said: "[Juventus] have very good players, and Yildiz is one of them. He's had a fantastic development. I know him. He was at Bayern Munich when I was there. Seeing his progress makes me very happy."
Yildiz told to move to the Premier League
Yildiz’s former Juventus colleague Nicolo Savona, who is now at Nottingham Forest, recently advised the attacker to consider joining him in England as he weighed up his next move. "I would recommend the Premier League to all the kids who love football; it would be difficult to say otherwise. So also to Kenan and any of his teammates," Savona told Gazzetta.
Juventus will be back in action in the Serie A on Sunday as they take on reigning champions Napoli in an exciting encounter away from home.
