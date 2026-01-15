Getty Images Sport
Arsenal hold concrete talks with Georgia Stanway as Lionesses star prepares to leave Bayern Munich and make WSL return
Stanway to leave Bayern
Stanway swapped Manchester City for Bayern in the summer of 2022, and to date she has played 106 times for the German giants, scored 26 goals, and won three Frauen Bundesliga titles. The 27-year-old, who has also enjoyed one DFB-Pokal Cup win and two Supercup triumphs, has, however, made up her mind that she will leave the Bavarian outfit this summer when her contract comes to an end. The midfielder said it was "incredibly difficult" to make this decision, that she owes a lot to Bayern, and she wants to end the season on a high.
In a statement over the weekend, she said: "I am incredibly grateful to Bayern for the past years and, thankfully, my time here isn't over yet. The decision to leave Munich and my team was incredibly difficult and definitely not easy for me. I've made friends and memories here that will last a lifetime, and I've also been able to develop enormously as a player and as a person. I will give everything for the club and its sporting success until my very last day, just as I have for the past three and a half years, and I want to say goodbye to the club and the fans at the end of the season with as many titles as possible."
Stanway makes Bayern history
When the news of her upcoming departure was announced, Bayern's director of women's football, Bianca Rech, hailed Stanway as an English trailblazer and someone who had "stolen the club's hearts".
She told Bayern's website, "As the first English player at FC Bayern Women, Georgia Stanway not only made history but also stole our hearts. She matured into a top European player in Munich and played a key role in the club's success in recent years with her commitment and character. We talked a lot and openly about her future, and when she told us that she now wanted to try something new, her reasons were completely understandable. We thank her for the time we spent together and wish her all the best for the future. But we still have a few months left, and we'll make them as successful as possible together."
Arsenal exploring Stanway move
After rumours circulated that Stanway could be on the move from Bayern at the turn of the year, the Lionesses ace confirmed she will head to pastures new in 2026. Now, according to Sky Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal have held 'concrete talks' with Stanway over a summer move when she becomes a free agent. However, other clubs are also chasing her signature so the Gunners may not have it all their own way.
What comes next for Stanway?
While rumours will continue to spread over which team Stanway will play for next season, for now, she will be focusing on delivering Bayern another league title. The German outfit currently sit six points clear at the top of the table, and they are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and DFB-Pokal cup. So there is plenty to play for in the second half of the season.
