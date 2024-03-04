Worry for Arsenal as Gabriel Martinelli carried off injured after stellar showing in Sheffield United demolition

GettyJamie SpencerWorry for Arsenal as Gabriel Martinelli carried off injured after stellar showing in Sheffield United demolitionArsenalSheffield United vs ArsenalSheffield UnitedPremier LeagueGabriel MartinelliGabriel Martinelli had to be helped off the pitch in the second half of Arsenal's huge Premier League win at Bramall Lane.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMartinelli injured against Sheffield UnitedWinger had scored and assistedArsenal to face Brentford on Saturday