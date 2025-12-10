Getty Images Sport
'When you get that momentum, anything is possible' - Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry backs USMNT after favorable World Cup draw
French legend recognizes winnable group
Henry acknowledged the relief many American supporters felt upon seeing the USMNT paired with Paraguay, Australia, and the UEFA Play-Off C winner rather than traditional powerhouses.
“When I was there, I could see that people were happy because it could have been worse,” Henry said on CBS Sports Golazo. “And yes, it is a winnable group. You still have to do it. The last games that I've seen from the U.S. were reassuring, I will be honest, but you have to be good when the World Cup starts. I said it at the beginning when they were not playing well in friendlies, "Don't get too sad and don't get too hyped about anything."
Henry stresses the importance of momentum
Drawing on examples of host nations who rode crowd energy to deep runs, the France and Arsenal legend pointed out that a strong start and a clear connection with home supporters could turn the tournament in the U.S.’s favor.
“And I said it obviously when I was there, I said that I do believe that if the U.S. come out of the group stage playing well, carrying momentum, having that, that understanding with the fans, when the fans can relate to the team and what they see,” Henry said. “I've seen it with South Korea in 2002, I've seen it in Russia when Russia played the World Cup in their country.
“When you get that momentum, anything is possible. But like I said, you still have to go through the group. It won't be easy, but it could have been worse.”
Balancing optimism with realistic assessment
As the tournament approaches, Henry's measured optimism serves as a reminder that favorable draws provide opportunity but never guarantee success, with execution and mental fortitude ultimately determining which teams advance and which go home disappointed.
What's the next for the USMNT?
The U.S. have an extended break and won't play again until March 28, when they host Belgium.
