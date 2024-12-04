Arsenal dealt HUGE double defensive injury blow ahead of Man Utd showdown as Gabriel Magalhaes & Riccardo Calafiori are ruled out

Getty/GOALPeter McVitieArsenal dealt HUGE double defensive injury blow ahead of Man Utd showdown as Gabriel Magalhaes & Riccardo Calafiori are ruled outArsenalGabrielArsenal vs Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedPremier LeagueR. CalafioriArsenal are without defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori for their clash with Manchester United on Wednesday evening.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGabriel and Calafiori absent from Arsenal squadGunners confirmed that defenders are injuredArteta's side face Man Utd at Emirates StadiumFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱