'Just because I've been signed for £105m' - Arsenal star Declan Rice insists price tag isn't weighing on him and claims he hasn't surprised himself with fine form
Declan Rice claimed that he does not feel any pressure of the "£105m" price tag and claimed he is not surprised by his current run of form.
- Rice does not feel pressure of £105m price tag
- Has performed consistently for Arsenal
- Won Premier League Player of the Year in Football London Awards