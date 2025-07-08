Arsenal confirm appointment of former Man Utd ace as part of Mikel Arteta's coaching staff in shock move
Arsenal have officially announced the appointment of Gabriel Heinze as a member of Mikel Arteta’s backroom staff, following a notable coaching shuffle at the North London club. The 47-year-old Argentine takes on the role left vacant by Carlos Cuesta, who recently accepted a head coach position with Serie A side Parma.
- Arsenal appoint Heinze as Arteta's assistant
- Will fill in the vacancy left by the departure of Cuseta
- His recent role was at Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina